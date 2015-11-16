Edition:
India

FDG Kinetic Ltd (0378.HK)

0378.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-4.07%)
Prev Close
HK$1.23
Open
HK$1.23
Day's High
HK$1.24
Day's Low
HK$1.17
Volume
12,408,000
Avg. Vol
20,566,095
52-wk High
HK$1.66
52-wk Low
HK$1.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman signs memorandum of cooperation with CIAM Group
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman Co Ltd:Signed a memorandum of cooperation with CIAM Group.The company will be merged into CIAM Group by stock swap.Further details not decided.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

FDG Kinetic Ltd News

BRIEF-FDG Kinetic posts FY loss for year of HK$206.2 million

* Loss for year HK$206.2 million versus loss of HK$1.97 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 0378.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials