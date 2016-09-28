Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Welling Holding updates on subscription of 2016 September asset management scheme

Welling Holding Ltd <0382.HK> : On 28 september 2016, GD Welling as subscriber and manager as asset manager entered into 2016 september asset management agreement . Says deal for amount of RMB280 million . Manager is china minmetals trust co, a trust company incorporated in prc and a subsidiary of china minmetals corporation .GD Welling shall use its internal resources to subscribe for 2016 september asset management scheme.

Welling Holding announces disposal of Shanxi Huaxiang<0382.HK>

Welling Holding Ltd <0382.HK>: Discloseable transaction - disposal of Shanxi Huaxiang and Linkgo-Hk <0382.HK> . GD Welling and Welling International the indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company) entered into the equity interest transfer agreement . Agreed to sell underlying equity interests in certain prc operating entities, namely huxing, Jingtai, Tongchuang and other subsidiaries of Shanxi Huaxiang . Expected that group will record a gain of about RMB7.3 million (before tax and any consideration adjustments) as a result of disposals . PRC disposal for consideration of RMB313.2 million .

Welling Holding updates on renewal of tenancy agreement<0382.HK>

Welling Holding Ltd <0382.HK>: Continuing connected transactions - renewal of tenancy agreement <0382.HK> . Company, had on 30 may 2016 entered into the 2016 tenancy agreement with hefei hualing . Says agreement to renew the existing lease of factory premises for a term of two years .

Welling Holdings unit enters into asset management scheme agreement<0382.HK>

Welling Holding Ltd <0382.HK>: Discloseable transaction - subscription of asset management scheme <0382.HK> . Unit as subscriber entered into the asset management scheme . Says Welling washer shall subscribe for the asset management scheme in an amount of RMB200 million .