China Gas enters side agreement

China Gas Holdings Ltd : China Gas Hold-...More Side Agreement In Relation To Proposed Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Beijing Gas Development Limited <0384.HK> .Seller and guarantor entered into a side agreement to amended and restated share purchase agreement.

China Gas Holdings updates on litigation<0384.HK>

China Gas Holdings Ltd <0384.HK>: Hold-inside information - updates on litigation <0384.HK> . Court action has concluded . Refers to legal proceedings which were initiated against co by plaintiffs with regards to their respective purported exercise of share options of co . Court of final appeal did not give leave to the company to appeal against the judgment . Will pay the full judgment sum of hk$279.3 million plus interest and costs of trial, appeal and applications for leave to appeal . Board considers that the outcome of the legal proceedings would not have a material adverse impact on the company and its subsidiaries .

China Gas says co and Shenzhen Nanshan Power entered framework agreement for material assets restructuring<0384.HK>

China Gas Holdings Ltd <0384.HK>: Hold-bidding results and framework agreement for material assets restructuring <0384.HK> . Confirmed by NSRD as the intended restructuring party in respect of nsrd's proposed material assets restructuring . China Gas Holdings and nsrd have entered into a non-legally binding ``framework agreement for material assets restructuring'' in respect of material assets restructuring. . Expects participation in material assets restructuring by co may result in the company becoming the controlling shareholder of nsrd . As part of material assets restructuring, the group intends to acquire a certain portion of the shares of nsrd from certain major shareholders of NSRD .

China Gas says unit and SK E&S HongKong Corp entered agreement<0384.HK>

China Gas Holdings Ltd <0384.HK>: Hk buyer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and the seller entered into the HK agreement . Seller has conditionally agreed to sell, the sale shares . Says Wuhan buyer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and the seller entered into the Wuhan agreement . Seller has conditionally agreed to sell, the sale equity . Deal for consideration of RMB70 million . Wuhan agreement for the consideration of RMB210 million .

China Gas says unit and Beijing Gas Group (BVI) entered amended and restated share purchase agreement<0384.HK>

China Gas Holdings Ltd <0384.HK>: Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire from the seller the sale share . Deal for consideration of RMB1.21 billion . Company, the purchaser, the seller and the guarantor entered into the amended and restated share purchase agreement .

China Gas says FY net profit HK$2.27 bln<0384.HK>

China Gas Holdings Ltd <0384.HK>: Says FY net profit hk$ 2.27 billion versus hk$ 3.37 billion a year ago . Board recommended to pay a final dividend of hk14.46 cents per share . FY revenue hk$ 29.14 billion versus hk$ 31.67 billion .

China Gas Holdings says unit entered into an equity transfer agreement<0384.HK>

China Gas Holdings Ltd <0384.HK>: Unit entered into an equity transfer agreement . Deal for consideration of RMB234.6 million . Purchaser Shenzhen city Zhongran Gas Co entered into an equity transfer agreement with vendor Beijing gas group ltd .