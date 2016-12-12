Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS><0386.HK> : Says it sells 50 percent stake in Sichuan-East China gas pipeline for 22.8 billion yuan ($3.30 billion) to China Life Insurance, SDIC's transportation unit .Says China Life Insurance will hold 43.86 percent stake in gas pipeline, SDIC's unit will have 6.14 percent stake after transaction.

China Petroleum and Chemical <600028.SS>:Says it appoints Wang Dehua as financial director on Sep. 28.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS> :Says it appoints Dai Houliang as president.

SINOPEC CORP <600028.SS>: Resignation of chief financial officer <0386.HK> . Wen Dongfen has tendered her resignation as the chief financial officer of the company .

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS><0386.HK> :Says H1 oil and gas production down 6.0 percent y/y, crude oil production down 11.4 percent y/y.

SINOPEC CORP <600028.SS>: Zhang Jianhua tendered his resignation as the director .Zhang Jianhua tendered his resignation as director, member of the strategy committee of the board and senior vice president of the company.

SINOPEC CORP <600028.SS>: Announcement on the audit results issued by the national audit office of the People'S Republic of China <0386.HK> . In 2015, the National Audit Office of the People'S Republic of China conducted audit on revenues and expenditures of China Petrochemical Corp . Relevant issues identified in this audit do not have material impact on overall operating results and financial statements of co . Audit results point out that several problems exist in certain aspects, such as financial management, accounting, corporate decision . Audit results of CNAO indicate that co actively carried out reforms, promoted restructuring .

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp:To pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp:Says to provide loan guarantee of 17,050 million yuan for a Inner Mongolia-based subsidiary.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp:Appoints Wen Dongfen as CFO of the company, to replace Wang Xinhua who resigned from the position.