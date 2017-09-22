Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hong Kong exchange seeks views on proposed rule changes, deadline for responses on Nov 24

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:Says it seeks views on proposed rule changes relating to capital raisings by listed issuers and its delisting framework, deadline for responses is Nov 24.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd announces agreement to establish Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect

Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>: Says agreement to establish shenzhen-hong kong stock connect . units of hkex, entered into agreement with shenzhen stock exchange and china securities depository and clearing corporation .trading & clearing fees arising from shenzhen-hk stock connect will be shared equally between szse & sehk & between chinaclear & hkscc.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd comments on Shenzen-Hong Kong stock connect<0388.HK>

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>: Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect and Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect <0388.HK> . Believe Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect will further strengthen the interconnectivity between the mainland China and Hong Kong Capital markets . There is no reason for HKEX to believe that Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect will not be implemented . Expects it should take about four months to complete technical and operational preparations for launch of Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect .

HKEX posts 27 pct drop in half-year net profit<0388.HK>

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>: HY net profit HK$2.985 billion versus HK$ 4.10 billion year . HY average daily trading of equity products on the stock exchange HK$48.3 billion versus HK$96.9 billion last year . HY revenue and other income HK$5.63 billion versus HK$6.85 billion . Interim dividend per share HK$2.21 . HY average daily number of metals contracts traded on LME 635,111 lots versus 695,588 lots last year . HY average daily number of derivatives contracts traded on futures exchange 488,566 versus 365,449 last year . On UK vote to exit the EU (Brexit), despite expected volatility on 24 June 2016, there was no disruption of the LME market . Says Brexit has no immediate implications for the LME's business . With regards to EU markets in financial instruments directives II, LME intends to be fully compliant by the January 2018 deadline . In preparation for anticipated Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect, HKSCC completed development and testing of the required systems . In preparation for anticipated Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect, HKSCC technically ready to support the rollout, subject to regulatory approval . LME will continue to monitor changes to regulatory infrastructure in the UK and potential longer term market impact . Will remain cautious and is committed to robust and prudent risk management for the maintenance of orderly markets in Hong Kong and London.

Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong says China Forestry will have final six months to provide a viable resumption proposal<0388.HK><0930.HK>

Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong: China Forestry will have final six months to provide a viable resumption proposal to demonstrate sufficient operations or assets .China Forestry will have final six months to have winding up order against company withdrawn or dismissed and the joint official liquidators discharged.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing appoints Lee Kwok Keung, Roger as chief executive<0388.HK>

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>: Change in the holding of an executive office .Lee Kwok Keung, Roger, Hkex's head of markets, is appointed to replace Romnesh Lamba as the chief executive.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing qtrly profit attributable HK$1.43 billion<0388.HK>

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>: Quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2016 . Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders HK$1.43 billion versus HK$1.58 billion . Qtrly operating expenses HK$854 million versus HK$718 million . Qtrly revenue and other income HK$2.75 billion, down 2 percent .