China Railway Group units win projects worth 40.63 bln yuan

China Railway Group Ltd <601390.SS> :Says its subsidiaries won bids for railway projects, road projects, other civil engineering projects and overseas projects for 40.63 billion yuan in total.

BRIEF-China Railway Group's H1 net profit up 13.7 pct

China Railway Group Ltd <601390.SS><0390.HK> : Says H1 net profit up 13.7 percent y/y .Says newly-signed contracts total 40.6 billion yuan ($6.08 billion).

China Railway Group enters construction contract with Bangladesh Railway<0390.HK><601390.SS>

China Railway Group Ltd <601390.SS>: Announcement of China Railway Group Limited on winning of bid for a material overseas project <0390.HK> . Contract price is USD3.13875 billion . On 8 August, Bangladesh railway entered into construction contract of Bangladesh Padma Bridge Rail Link project with co .

China Railway Group <601390.SS> Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.86 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 10 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 11 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 11.

China Railway updates on approval of asset swap and subscription of shares of shares of China Railway ERJU<601390.SS>

China Railway Group Ltd <601390.SS>: Announcement of China Railway Group Limited on the review board for mergers, acquisitions, and restructurings of listed companies of the csrc approving the material asset swap and subscription of non-publicly issued shares of China Railway E . China Railway ERJU company limited received a notice from the China securities regulatory commission . Approved implementation of co and China Railway ERJU for material asset swap and subscription of non-publicly issued shares of China Railway ERJU with assets .At present, railway erju has not yet received any official approval documents from the CSRC.

Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd says unit entered into general contracting agreement<3369.HK><601390.SS>

QINHUANGDAO PORT CO Ltd <3369.HK>: Equity interests of Jingtang Railway Co to be repurchased by co in amount of up to RMB2.9 bln under repurchase undertaking . Jingtang railway co (a 16.67% owned associated company of the company) and China Railway entered into the general contracting agreement .Under the general contracting agreement, China Railway shall invest in and construct Shuicao Railway project undertaken by Jingtang Railway Co.

China Railway Group <601390.SS> Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend to holders of H shares recorded on Aug. 11, and holders of A shares recorded on Aug. 11 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Aug. 12 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 12 for A shares and Aug. 18 for H shares respectively.

China Railway Group Ltd:Signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Henan People's Government.The parties will cooperate in municipal infrastructure construction and major engineering project.

China Railway Group announces 2015 dividend payment

China Railway Group Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.86 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.

China Railway Group Ltd:Signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Kunming City People's Government on March 1.The company will invest no less than 12 mln yuan, for municipal construction, engineering project investment, construction and industrial and financial cooperation.