Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (0392.HK)

0392.HK on Hong Kong Stock

47.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
HK$48.00
Open
HK$48.15
Day's High
HK$48.45
Day's Low
HK$47.60
Volume
1,633,359
Avg. Vol
2,347,351
52-wk High
HK$48.45
52-wk Low
HK$33.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings reports HY net profit of HK$3.423 bln, up 10.3%<0392.HK>
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd <0392.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0392.HK> . Profit attributable to shareholders for H1 amounted to HK$3.423 billion, representing an increase of 10.3% . HY revenue amounted to approximately HK$28.42 billion, representing a decrease of 3% .An interim cash dividend of hk$30 cents per share is declared for the six months ended 30 June 2016.  Full Article

Beijing Enterprises entered into amended and restated share purchase agreement<0392.HK>
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd <0392.HK>: Voluntary disclosure amended and restated share purchase agreement relating to the proposed disposal of the entire issued share capital of Beijing gas development limited <0392.HK> . China gas, Beijing gas group and the company entered into the amended and restated share purchase agreement .Pursuant to amended agreement purchaser agreed to acquire from seller the sale share for a consideration of RMB1.21 billion.  Full Article

Beijing Enterprises clarifies on media reports regarding possible acquisition of Urbaser<0392.HK>
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd <0392.HK>: Voluntary clarification announcement <0392.HK> . Notices that there were certain cyber media reporting that the company would possibly acquire urbaser . Says wishes to clarify that the company has not in any form participated in the relevant acquisition .  Full Article

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry's unit enters equity transfer deals

Sept 21 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd

