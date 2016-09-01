Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cogobuy enters placing agreement with Hong Kong International Securities<0400.HK>

Cogobuy Group <0400.HK>: The company entered into the placing agreement with the placing agent . Deal for price of hk$12.50 per placing share . Maximum gross proceeds will be approximately hk$3.38 billion . Applied to the stock exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 September 2016 .

Cogobuy Group says qtrly non-GAAP net profit about RMB132.9 million, up 32.4 pct<0400.HK>

Cogobuy Group <0400.HK>: Unaudited operation summary of the group for the second quarter of 2016 <0400.HK> . Qtrly non-GAAP net profit approximately RMB132.9 million, representing an increase of 32.4% as compared to the same period in 2015 . Qtrly group's gross merchandise value was RMB5.36 billion, representing an increase of 61.6% as compared to the same period in 2015 . Optimistic about our ability to deliver even faster growth in the second half of the year." . Qtrly total revenue of RMB3.22 billion, representing an increase of 35.6% year-over-year . Says "ingdan.com currently contribute 22.4% of our total gmv and we expect an increase in the next two quarters" . Says "expect to attract more new robotics startups and suppliers to our platform in 2016 alone" .

Cogobuy Group enteres MOU with Placee<0400.HK>

Cogobuy Group <0400.HK>: Memorandum of understanding relating to placing of new shares under general mandate <0400.HK> . On 20 may 2016 , entered into a memorandum of understanding with the placee . Placee has agreed to subscribe for no less than 124.8 million new shares and no more than 187.2 million new shares at HK$12.5 per share .

Cogobuy Q1 revenue rises 27.3 pct to RMB 2.427 bln

Cogobuy Group <0400.HK> : Online transaction customers as at march 31, 2016 reached 11,590, up 92.6% yoy . Qtrly non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb100.2 million , up 30.1% yoy . Cogobuy announces 2016 first quarter unaudited operating results .Q1 revenue rose 27.3 percent to rmb 2.427 billion.