Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Soho China ‍says unit sells Ever Prize Ltd for RMB2.95 bln

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Soho China Ltd <0410.HK>:‍Unit sells Ever Prize Ltd for RMB2.95 billion​.Expects that group will record gross profit of about RMB367 million from proposed disposal​.

Soho China disposes entire issued share capital of Ever Jump Investments

June 26 (Reuters) - Soho China Ltd <0410.HK>:Announces disposal of entire issued share capital of ever jump investments limited.Deal for ‍rmb2.76 billion.It is expected that company will book a gross profit of approximately rmb127 million from disposal.ERntered agreement with purchaser (an independent third party) for disposal of sale shares and sale debt of Ever Jump Investments.Board considers that disposal will not have a material adverse impact on group's total rental income.

SOHO China posts HY net profit RMB 599.1 million<0410.HK>

Soho China Ltd <0410.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <0410.HK> . HY turnover RMB727.09 million versus RMB393 million . HY net profit RMB 599.1 million versus RMB 134.5 million . Says board recommended the declaration and payment of a special dividend of RMB0.19 per share . Board did not recommend the declaration of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

SOHO China says SOHO Shanghai agreed to dispose a property<0410.HK>

Soho China Ltd <0410.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal of property <0410.HK> . Soho Shanghai has agreed to dispose of the property to the purchaser at the consideration of RMB3.22 billion . Soho Shanghai has entered into the agreement with Guo Hua Life Insurance Co .