Minth Group Ltd <0425.HK>: Voluntary announcement in relation to the establishment of a joint venture company <0425.HK> . Says Jiaxing Sinoone, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a joint venture agreement with Clean Wave . Joint venture company when established will be owned as to 51% by Jiaxing Sinoone and 49% by Clean Wave (hk) . Jv expected to engage in the research and development, production, sale and after sale services of electric drive systems . Says agreement to establish a joint venture company in China .