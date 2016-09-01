Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China United Travel's unit plans to buy shares in Hong Kong's financial firm

China United Travel Co Ltd <600358.SS> :Says unit plans to buy 188.46 million shares in Greater China Financial Holdings Ltd <0431.HK> at HK$0.27 per share for HK$50.89 million ($6.56 million).

Greater China Financial Holdings Ltd <0431.HK>: G China fin-inside information - legal actions taken against Shanghai Kuailu . Legal advisers of company in the PRC received three notices of acceptance of the three applications for arbitration to the Shanghai arbitration commission .

Greater China Financial Holdings Ltd <0431.HK>: G China fin-...more (1) change of substantial shareholder;(2) re-designation of director, change of chief executive officer, chairman and authorised representative;(3) appointment of independent non-executive directors;and (4) resignation of directors <04 . Says Chen Ningdi has resigned as an executive director, the chief executive officer . Chan Siu Munhas resigned as an executive director . Liu Kequan has been re-designated from non-executive director to an executive director and has been appointed as CEO, chairman .

Greater China Holdings Ltd:Says Shao Yonghua has resigned as an executive director and chairman.