North Mining Shares Co Ltd <0433.HK>: ...more termination of cn option agreements <0433.HK> . All antecedent obligations and liabilities of the parties under the cn option agreements will be absolutely discharged . The company and the potential subscribers have mutually agreed to terminate the cn option agreements . No convertible notes have been or will be issued thereunder . issuance of convertible notes contemplated thereunder have no material adverse impact on financial position and operations of co . termination of cn option agreements have no material adverse impact on financial position and operations of the co .