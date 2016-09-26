Edition:
Kuangchi Science Ltd (0439.HK)

0439.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+3.50%)
Prev Close
HK$2.86
Open
HK$2.89
Day's High
HK$2.99
Day's Low
HK$2.84
Volume
15,235,000
Avg. Vol
3,562,741
52-wk High
HK$3.64
52-wk Low
HK$2.39

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kuangchi Science Ltd updates on agreement with GCI incubator
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Kuangchi Science Ltd <0439.HK>: Kuangchi-voluntary Announcement - Business Update Incubator Of Global Community Of Innovation <0439.HK> . No agreement has been entered into in relation to GCI incubator yet .GCI incubator will invest in technological innovation projects in world with a total investment amount of about US$300 million.  Full Article

Kuangchi Science Ltd issues positive profit alert<0439.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Kuangchi Science Ltd <0439.HK>: Positive profit alert <0439.HK> . Says it is expected that the group would record a profit for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to mainly because of an increase in the revenue and profit of the future space business segment of the group .  Full Article

Kuangchi Science appoints Luan Lin as co-chief executive officer<0439.HK>
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Kuangchi Science Ltd <0439.HK>: Luan Lin has been appointed as the co-chief executive officer .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

