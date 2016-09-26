Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kuangchi Science Ltd updates on agreement with GCI incubator

Kuangchi Science Ltd <0439.HK>: Kuangchi-voluntary Announcement - Business Update Incubator Of Global Community Of Innovation <0439.HK> . No agreement has been entered into in relation to GCI incubator yet .GCI incubator will invest in technological innovation projects in world with a total investment amount of about US$300 million.

Kuangchi Science Ltd issues positive profit alert<0439.HK>

Kuangchi Science Ltd <0439.HK>: Positive profit alert <0439.HK> . Says it is expected that the group would record a profit for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to mainly because of an increase in the revenue and profit of the future space business segment of the group .

Kuangchi Science appoints Luan Lin as co-chief executive officer<0439.HK>

Kuangchi Science Ltd <0439.HK>: Luan Lin has been appointed as the co-chief executive officer .