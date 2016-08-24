Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd (0440.HK)
53.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.70 (-1.30%)
HK$53.80
HK$53.45
HK$53.65
HK$53.05
116,155
546,965
HK$66.00
HK$50.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dah Sing Financial reports HY net profit of HK$913.9 mln vs HK$1.07 bln<0440.HK>
Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd <0440.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results . HY net profit HK$913.9 million versus HK$1.07 billion a year ago . HY net interest income HK$1.95 billion versus HK$1.74 billion a year ago . The directors have declared an interim dividend of HK$0.29 per share for 2016 . "Business conditions are expected to remain weak in the second half of the year" . "As sluggish rate of loan growth continues and is not expected to recover strongly in the second half of the year" . "Remain cautious as to the outlook in the second half of the year" ."Sluggish rate of loan growth continues has begun to be reflected in lower loan pricing for certain loan products. Full Article
BRIEF-Dah Sing Financial's HY net interest income up 6.5 percent
* HY profit attributable hk$4.84 billion versus hk$ 913.9 million