Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd <0440.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results . HY net profit HK$913.9 million versus HK$1.07 billion a year ago . HY net interest income HK$1.95 billion versus HK$1.74 billion a year ago . The directors have declared an interim dividend of HK$0.29 per share for 2016 . "Business conditions are expected to remain weak in the second half of the year" . "As sluggish rate of loan growth continues and is not expected to recover strongly in the second half of the year" . "Remain cautious as to the outlook in the second half of the year" ."Sluggish rate of loan growth continues has begun to be reflected in lower loan pricing for certain loan products.