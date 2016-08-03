China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd (0445.HK)
0445.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-3.30%)
Prev Close
HK$0.46
Open
HK$0.45
Day's High
HK$0.46
Day's Low
HK$0.44
Volume
7,680,000
Avg. Vol
7,198,771
52-wk High
HK$0.50
52-wk Low
HK$0.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Fire issues profit warning<0445.HK>
China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd <0445.HK>: Profit warning <0445.HK> . Expected result due to drop in revenue caused by the intensifying market competition . Expected that the profit from continuing operations of group for six months ended 30 June 2016 will decrease by about 85% . Full Article
China Fire Safety Enterprise says Zheng Zu Hua will be appointed CEO
China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd:Jiang Qing will cease to be an executive director and chief executive officer.Zheng Zu Hua will be re-designated from non-executive director to executive director and appointed as CEO. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.