GCL New Energy posts HY net profit RMB 167 million<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: Says HY revenue RMB 1.67 billion versus RMB 897 million . HY profit for the period attributable to owners of the company RMB167 million versus RMB 71.3 million . No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of the company during the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

GCL New Energy issues positive profit alert<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: Positive profit alert <0451.HK> . Expects to record profit attributable to owners of company of not less than RMB130 million for the six months period ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to number of solar farms has been significantly increased to 68 as at 30 June 2016 from 17 as at 30 June 2015 .

GCL New Energy Holdings enters agreement with China Construction<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: Discloseable transaction with China Construction third engineering bureau first construction project co. ltd <0451.HK> . Haifeng construction agreement for RMB76.1 million . Gne Group entered into Haifeng construction agreement with unit as principal and China Construction as contractor .

GCL New Energy says unit entered into entrusted loan agreement with Hua Xia Bank Holding, Suzhou Branch<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: Entrusted loan agreement to grant an entrusted loan of RMB1 billion . Suzhou GCL New Energy investment entered into entrusted loan agreement with hua xia bank holding, suzhou branch and tebon securities .

GCL New Energy says major transactions with CNI Energy Engineering Co Ltd<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: Major transaction with Nanjing cni energy engineering company limited <0451.HK> . Tianchang module sales agreement was entered into between Nanjing GCL New Energy as customer and cni energy as supplier . Additional funan equipment purchase agreement between Nanjing GCL New Energy a unit, as customer and cni energy as supplier . Co through units enters pukou second phase epc agreement between unit, Jiangsu GCL New Energy as principal and cni energy as contractor . Pukou second phase epc agreement is in relation to pukou project and at an estimated maximum consideration of RMB132.2 million . Funan purchase agreement in relation to sale and purchase of certain additional balance-of- system equipment for the funan project . Says tianchang module sales agreement for a consideration of RMB18.7 million . Says deal consideration for funan equipment purchase agreement of RMB22.7 million .

GCL New Energy says group enters into two 35 MW agreements<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: Discloseable transaction with sinohydro bureau 10 company <0451.HK> . Estimated consideration of RMB196.2 million for 35mw yanbian pc agreement . Entered into 35mw Yanbian Pc agreement between Yanbian GCL New Energy as principal and Sinohydro Bureau 10 as contractor . 35mw Yanbian project at a consideration of RMB182.2 million . Enters into 35mw module sales agreement between Nanjing GCL New Energy as supplier,Sinohydro Bureau 10 as customer and Yanbian GCL New Energy .

GCL New Energy says unit entered into a 30mw module sales agreement<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to the module sales agreements with ZNSHINE pv-tech co. ltd <0451.HK> . Deal for a consideration of RMB113.7 million . Nanjing GCL New Energy and ZNSHINE as supplier entered into a 30mw module sales agreement .

GCL New Energy says Zhu Yufeng retired as executive director, honorary chairman<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: Zhu Yufeng retired from office as an executive director and the honorary chairman .

GCL New Energy says unit entered asset management and administrative services agreement<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: On 19 may GCL New Energy International and GCL solar energy entered into asset management and administrative services agreement .Deal for total estimated consideration US$14.5 million.

GCL New Energy enters into agreement with Xinxin Finance Leasing Company<0451.HK>

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd <0451.HK>: Discloseable transaction with Xinxin Finance Leasing Company limited <0451.HK> . Group entered into the supplemental menghai finance lease agreements . Additional Menghai photovoltaic power generation equipment shall be sold to xinxin finance leasing company for RMB22MLN . Deal in relation to the financing of the additional menghai photovoltaic power generation equipment .