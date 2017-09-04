Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sihuan Pharmaceutical says unit to invest in Pharmadax Foshan

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd <0460.HK>:Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical, a unit of co, recently entered into agreements with Pharmadax Inc.In first phase, group will subscribe for 19.99% equity interests in and corporate bonds issued by, Pharmadax Foshan at rmb200 million.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group says HY revenue RMB 1.39 billion, down 21.8 pct<0460.HK>

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd <0460.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0460.HK> . HY profit attributable to owners of the company decreased by 49.3% to approximately RMB736.0 million . Interim dividend of RMB1.4 cents per share was declared by the board . It is expected that the government will maintain tight control over excessive growth in medical expenditure . Says HY revenue RMB 1.39 billion, down 21.8% . Lowering of provincial drug tender prices and implementation of "two-invoice system" to continue to pressure the pharmaceutical industry . Says rigid demand in the domestic pharmaceutical market will continue to grow .

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd announces collaboration with Raqualia

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd:Voluntary announcement - collaboration with Raqualia in novel analgesic drugs and ion channel technology development.Shandong Xuanzhu Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group, and Raqualia Pharma, entered into a research collaboration agreement.Raqualia and the group will work collaboratively to identify valuable drug candidates during the three-year collaboration.Group will be granted with exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and market the drug candidates in the Greater China region.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd updates on arrest of Zhang Jionglong

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd:Says Zhang was subsequently released on bail without any charges.Informed by Zhang Jionglong he was arrested by the independent commission against corruption of Hong Kong.Clarifies that issue has not affected and will not affect the normal business and operations of group.Arrest in connection with investigation into offence or offences suspected, inter alia, under prevention of bribery ordinance.