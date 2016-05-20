United Energy Group Ltd <0467.HK>: Discloseable transaction:abandonment of liaohe eor project <0467.HK> . Group received the notice from CNPC in relation to the abandonment of liaohe EOR project .

United Energy Group Ltd:Says group is expected to record a loss for FY ending 31 December 2015 as compared to that of last financial year.Impairment loss should have no adverse impact on the cash flow position of the group.Loss attributable to possible recognition of large non-cash accounting impairment loss on oil exploitation rights.