United Energy Group Ltd (0467.HK)
0.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.39
Day's High
HK$0.39
Day's Low
HK$0.38
Volume
5,068,000
Avg. Vol
8,244,729
52-wk High
HK$0.53
52-wk Low
HK$0.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
United Energy Group updates on abandonment of Liaohe EOR Project<0467.HK>
United Energy Group Ltd <0467.HK>: Discloseable transaction:abandonment of liaohe eor project <0467.HK> . Group received the notice from CNPC in relation to the abandonment of liaohe EOR project . Full Article
United Energy Group Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning
United Energy Group Ltd:Says group is expected to record a loss for FY ending 31 December 2015 as compared to that of last financial year.Impairment loss should have no adverse impact on the cash flow position of the group.Loss attributable to possible recognition of large non-cash accounting impairment loss on oil exploitation rights. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.