HKR International Ltd (0480.HK)
0480.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.11HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
HK$5.14
Open
HK$5.09
Day's High
HK$5.13
Day's Low
HK$5.09
Volume
377,865
Avg. Vol
1,759,013
52-wk High
HK$5.60
52-wk Low
HK$3.36
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
HKR International says group's FY turnover of continuing operations amounted to hk$2.65 bln<0480.HK>
HKR International Ltd <0480.HK>: Group's turnover of continuing operations for the year amounted to hk$2.65 billion, representing a decrease of 22.3% . Says profit for the year attributable to the shareholders of the company amounting to hk$783.9 million showed a decrease of 13.9% . Full Article
BRIEF-HKR International posts FY profits attributable HK$823.9 mln
* FY profits attributable to shareholders amounting to hk$823.9 million showed an increase of 5.1%