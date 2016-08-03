Forgame Holdings Ltd (0484.HK)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Forgame Holdings updates subscription of convertible bonds issued by Yinker Inc<0484.HK>
Forgame Holdings Ltd <0484.HK>: Discloseable transaction - subscription of convertible bonds issued by yinker inc. and change in use of proceeds <0484.HK> . Company entered into the investment agreement with yinker inc., among others . To subscribe for, and yinker inc. agreed to issue, the convertible bonds in aggregate principal amount of RMB300 million . Says subscription price will be financed by the IPO proceeds and the placing proceeds . Expects to use the net proceeds from the placing for any potential mergers and acquisitions transactions of group . Full Article
Forgame Holdings issues profit warning<0484.HK>
Forgame Holdings Ltd <0484.HK>: Inside information and profit warning <0484.HK> . "Has resolved that it is not in the group's economic interest to provide additional funding to these investments" . May record a net loss (excluding the expected investment loss) of between approximately RMB56 million and RMB66 million for six months ending 30 June 2016 . Fund raising market for small gaming studios and publishers continued to be challenging " . "Additional time and funding would be required to further fine-tune the products to meet the group's expectations" . Expected increase in net loss due to decrease in revenue as result of expected delay in launching of certain game titles . Anticipates that provision for investment and impairment loss between about RMB50 million-RMB60 million will be made for 6 months ending 30 June . Full Article
BRIEF-Forgame Holdings appoints Zhang Yang as executive director and COO
* Zhang Yang has been appointed as an executive director and chief operations officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: