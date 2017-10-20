Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

United Company Rusal says Aluminium production in Q3 totaled 931 thousand tonnes

Oct 23 (Reuters) - United Company Rusal Plc <0486.HK>:Aluminium production in Q3 totaled 931 thousand tonnes, up 1.1 percent QOQ (not down 3.4 percent QOQ)​.‍In 3Q17, aluminium sales decreased (-3.4% QOQ) totaling 968 thousand tonnes​.As expected chinese semis exports are expected to drop in 4Q17- 1H18 due to tight domestic market and negative export arbitrage​.‍UC Rusal estimates that global aluminium demand grew by 5.9% year-on-year in 9 months of 2017 to 47.8 million tonnes​.In 3Q17 consolidated bauxites output decreased by 11.3%, totaling 2,742 thousand tonnes.‍In 3Q17, total alumina production increased by 1.9% QOQ, totaling 1,965 thousand tonnes.​.‍Rusal expects that during winter season, Chinese aluminium market balance may become very tight.​.‍expects net debt of group as at 30 September 2017 to be below US$7.7 billion​.

United Company Rusal ‍posts aluminium sales totaling 968 thousand tonnes in Q3​

Russia's En+ to pay out $125 mln in interim dividends in Dec

Oct 20 (Reuters) - En+ Group::Says board approves interim dividends of $125 million to be paid in December 2017;.Says following results of 2017, it aims to declare additional dividends in 2018 for 2017..

United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL:Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders Of The Company .‍En+ announced that En+ and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a possible share transfer​.‍Amokenga will subscribe for a certain number of GDRS in En+​.‍as consideration for subscription, Amokenga will transfer about 8.75% of total issued share capital of company to En+​.‍if possible share transfer materializes, En+'s shareholding in co will increase from 48.13% to approximately 56.88%​.

Russia's En+ to covert Glencore's stake in Rusal into En+ GDRs

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia's holding group En+ Group said::En+ Group signed non-binding term sheet with Amokenga Holdings Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of Glencore plc << >>, for the conversion of Glencore's 8.75 percent shareholding in Rusal <<<0486.HK>>> into global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of En+ Group. .The conversion is expected to occur following the completion of the announced initial public offering by En+ Group..Upon completion of conversion, En+ Group's shareholding in Rusal would increase to 56.88 percent from 48.13 percent..En+ says ‍following completion of transaction, AHL would be entitled to appoint Glencore CEO to the board of directors of En+ Group.​.En+ is not required to make a mandatory takeover offer as a result of transaction..

Rusal share placement priced at HK$5.40 per share/RUB 40.10 per share ‍​- bookrunner

Oct 10 (Reuters) - :Block Trade-United Company Rusal Plc <<<0486.HK>>>: bookrunner says offering of about 456 million shares priced at HK$5.40 per share /RUB 40.10 per share ‍​.

Investors place 3 pct stake in Rusal at price range of HK$5.40-HK$5.55‍​ - Bookrunner

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bookrunner: (United Company Rusal Plc <0486.HK>):BLOCK TRADE - UNITED COMPANY RUSAL : BOOKRUNNER SAYS ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING OF 456M SHARES OF RUSAL AT PRICE RANGE OF HK$5.40-HK$5.55‍​.

Investors place about 3 pct stake in United Company Rusal -bookrunner

Oct 10 (Reuters) - UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC <0486.HK>: Bookrunner::ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING OF ABOUT 456M ORDINARY SHARES OF UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC​.ONEXIM HOLDINGS (OWNED BY M PROKHOROV), LAMESA HOLDING S.A. (OWNED BY V VEKSELBERG) ARE SELLING SHAREHOLDERS​.PLACING SHARES REPRESENT ABOUT 3 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL, ROUGHLY HK$2,663M OR $341M BASED ON OCT 10 CLOSE PRICE.JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA), RENAISSANCE CAPITAL‍​.OFFER VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING AND LAUNCH DATE OF OCT 10.

United Company Rusal signs extensions to concession agreements with Republic of Guinea

Sept 18 (Reuters) - United Company Rusal Plc <0486.HK>::Signing of extensions to Dian-Dian concession agreement & Kindia bauxite agreement with Republic of Guinea.Dian-Dian agreement provides for new term of 25 years after expiration of initial term.Kindia agreement provides for new term of 25 years after expiration of initial term.

United company RUSAL says member entered additiional agreement with associate of En+

May 23 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL Plc <0486.HK>:a member of group entered into an additional agreement with an associate of En+.under agreement associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to member of group.annual aggregate transaction amount payable by group to associates of En+ for fy17 is estimated to be about $13.026 million.