Lai Sun Development Co posts FY profit attributable of HK$2.09 bln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lai Sun Development Co Ltd <0488.HK>:‍FY turnover HK$1.70 billion versus HK$1.87 billion.FY profit attributable HK$2.09 billion versus HK$1.15 billion ‍​.‍Proposed final dividend HK9.50 cents per ordinary share after effect of share consolidation​.

Lai Sun Development issues profit warning<0488.HK>

Lai Sun Development Co Ltd <0488.HK>: Dev-profit warning <0488.HK> . Lai sun development co - final results of the group for the year ended 31 July 2016 are expected to record a significant decrease . Expected decrease in profit for year is due to lower revaluation of the group's investment properties during year under review .

Lai Sun Development commenced offer to repurchase any and all of notes<0488.HK>

Lai Sun Development Co Ltd <0488.HK>: Company commenced the offer to repurchase for cash any and all of the notes .Is also soliciting consents from the noteholders to implement the proposal to make certain modifications.