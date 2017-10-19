Edition:
Lai Sun Development Co Ltd (0488.HK)

0488.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.28 (-1.94%)
Prev Close
HK$14.46
Open
HK$14.20
Day's High
HK$14.26
Day's Low
HK$13.96
Volume
376,500
Avg. Vol
1,566,777
52-wk High
HK$15.46
52-wk Low
HK$7.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lai Sun Development Co posts FY profit attributable of HK$2.09 bln
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lai Sun Development Co Ltd <0488.HK>:‍FY turnover HK$1.70 billion versus HK$1.87 billion.FY profit attributable HK$2.09 billion versus HK$1.15 billion ‍​.‍Proposed final dividend HK9.50 cents per ordinary share after effect of share consolidation​.  Full Article

Lai Sun Development issues profit warning<0488.HK>
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Lai Sun Development Co Ltd <0488.HK>: Dev-profit warning <0488.HK> . Lai sun development co - final results of the group for the year ended 31 July 2016 are expected to record a significant decrease . Expected decrease in profit for year is due to lower revaluation of the group's investment properties during year under review .  Full Article

Lai Sun Development commenced offer to repurchase any and all of notes<0488.HK>
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Lai Sun Development Co Ltd <0488.HK>: Company commenced the offer to repurchase for cash any and all of the notes .Is also soliciting consents from the noteholders to implement the proposal to make certain modifications.  Full Article

Lai Sun Development Co Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

