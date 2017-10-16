Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dongfeng Motor Group Co enters deal to raise registered capital of DNAF

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd <0489.HK>::Co entered into agreement to increase registered capital of DNAF​.After capital increase, co & DFL's ‍shareholding in DNAF to remain at about 35 percent & 14 percent of enlarged registered capital.Co & DFL make incremental contribution in DNAF's registration capital of RMB1.23 billion & RMB490 million, respectively​.Post completion of capital contribution, registered capital of Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance Co. will increase to RMB5.03 billion ​.

Dongfeng Motor Group posts Sept total production volume of 306,981 ‍units

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd <0489.HK>:September total production volume 306,981 ‍units, up 6.9 percent ​.September total sales volume 317,661 units‍​, up 5.57 percent.

Dongfeng Motor says HY net profit rises about 4 pct

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd <0489.HK>:hy profit attributable to shareholders was approximately rmb 7,037 million, up by approximately 4.2%.hy revenue rmb57.69 billion versus rmb57.14 billion.Directors has declared an interim dividend of rmb 0.1 per share.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co updates on group's production volume and sales volume for Sept

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd <0489.HK> : September group sales volume up 10.15% yoy .Sept production volume for group 289,431 units up 11.62% yoy.

Dongfeng Motor Group appoints Li Shaozhu as President<0489.HK>

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd <0489.HK>: Announcement - appointment of president <0489.HK> . Says li shaozhu has been appointed as the president of the company with effect from 26 August 2016 .

Dongfeng Motor posts HY net profit RMB6.76 billion<0489.HK>

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd <0489.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <0489.HK> . HY net profit RMB6.76 billion versus RMB6.89 billion a year ago . HY revenue RMB57.13 billion versus RMB65.85 billion a year ago . Board of directors does not recommend payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June .

Alibaba-backed Chinese soccer team court ordered to pay up for Jersey logo switch - Nikkei

Nikkei:District court orders Chinese soccer team to pay 24.8 million yuan in damages to sponsor Dongfeng Nissan passenger vehicle for jersey logo switch - Nikkei.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd removes president under graft suspicion - Reuters

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd:Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd said it removed President Zhu Fushou from his position, after the government launched an investigation on him for suspected graft earlier this month - RTRS.China's second-largest automaker appointed Li Shaozhu, an executive director, as its authorized representative, the company said in a stock exchange filing - RTRS.