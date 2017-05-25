Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gome Electrical Appliances says qtrly profit attributable RMB137 million, up 2.24 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK>-:Qtrly profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately rmb137 million, increased by 2.24%.Qtrly sales revenue of group was approximately rmb17,392 million, up 14.41%.

Gome Electrical Appliances posts FY net profit approximately rmb325 million

Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK> : FY profit attributable to owners of parent was approximately rmb325 million, as compared with rmb1,208 million in previous year . Board proposed a final dividend of HK0.70 cent per ordinary share .Fy sales revenue was approximately rmb76.70 billion, increased by 18.73 pct.

GOME Electrical Appliances HY net profit RMB 124 mln vs RMB 687 mln<0493.HK>

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK>: INTERIM DIVIDEND RECOMMENDED NIL . gome-unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 june 2016 <0493.hk> . hy net profit rmb 124 mln vs rmb 687 mln year ago . hy revenue rmb 35.31 bln vs rmb31.69 bln . anticipates that dividend payout ratio will be maintained at about 40% of co's distributable profit for relevant fy .

GOME Electrical Appliances buys on-market 97.5 mln shares of company<0493.HK>

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK>: Says company has on 11 July 2016 bought back on-market 97.5 million shares of the company . Highest purchase price per share was hk$1.00 and lowest purchase price per share was hk$0.96 . An aggregate of hk$95.4 million (before brokerage and expenses) was utilized by the company for buyback .

GOME Electrical Appliances updates on buyback of 100 million shares of co<0493.HK>

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK>: Says company has on 5 July 2016 bought back on-market 100 million shares of the company . Aggregate of hk$96.3 million (before brokerage and expenses) was utilized by the company for shares buy back .

GOME Electrical Appliances announces buy back of 115 mln on-market shares of co<0493.HK>

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK>: Says bought back on-market 115 million shares of the company pursuant to the general mandate .An aggregate of hk$104.6 million was utilized by the company for such shares buy back.

GOME Electrical Appliances announces share buy back<0493.HK>

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK>: Says company has on 16 June 2016 bought back on-market 30 million shares of the company . Purchase price per share was HK$0.90, and an aggregate of HK$27 million was utilized by the company for such shares buy back .

GOME Electrical Appliances says bought back on-market 30 million shares of the company<0493.HK>

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK>: Says bought back on-market 30 million shares of the company . Says an aggregate of hk$26.8 million was utilized by company for such shares buy back .

GOME Electrical Appliances updates on on-market buy back of shares<0493.HK>

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK>: Announcement on-market buy back of shares <0493.HK> . Says company has on 6 June 2016 bought back on-market 22.5 million shares of the company . Purchase price per share was hk$0.92, and an aggregate of hk$20.7 million was utilized by co for such shares buy back .

GOMEElectrical Appliances Holding announces on-market buy back of shares<0493.HK>

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd <0493.HK>: Announcement on-market buy back of shares <0493.HK> . Announces that the company has on 1 June 2016 bought back on-market 49.1 million shares of the company . Says aggregate of hk$45.3 million (before brokerage and expenses) was utilized by co for shares buy back .