Edition:
India

LI & Fung Ltd (0494.HK)

0494.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
HK$4.07
Open
HK$4.02
Day's High
HK$4.06
Day's Low
HK$4.01
Volume
7,840,590
Avg. Vol
28,021,841
52-wk High
HK$4.27
52-wk Low
HK$2.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Li and Fung says HY profit attributable to shareholders of US$ 72 mln vs US$ 149.0 mln<0494.HK>
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Li & Fung Ltd <0494.HK>: HY profit attributable to shareholders of US$ 72 million versus US$ 149.0 million . HY revenue of US$ 8.07 billion versus US$ 8.63 billion . We expect the rest of 2016 to remain challenging" . Global retail market continues to struggle with soft consumer demand and geopolitical instability will weigh on consumer sentiment" . Says board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of 11 hk cents . Expect highly promotional activities and deflationary environment will continue" . Trading volume will be under pressure given brands and retailers are transitioning through a destocking cycle" .  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties signed new leases in China<0494.HK>
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Global Logistic Properties Ltd : News release - growth of organized retail drives demand for glp's warehouses in China) . Says signed new leases totaling 61,000 square meters with three companies in China, including lf logistics, a Li & Fung Company .  Full Article

