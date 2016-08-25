Li & Fung Ltd <0494.HK>: HY profit attributable to shareholders of US$ 72 million versus US$ 149.0 million . HY revenue of US$ 8.07 billion versus US$ 8.63 billion . We expect the rest of 2016 to remain challenging" . Global retail market continues to struggle with soft consumer demand and geopolitical instability will weigh on consumer sentiment" . Says board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of 11 hk cents . Expect highly promotional activities and deflationary environment will continue" . Trading volume will be under pressure given brands and retailers are transitioning through a destocking cycle" .