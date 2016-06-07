Kasen International Holdings Ltd <0496.HK>: Inside information - letter of intent in relation to the possible acquisition <0496.HK> . The company entered into a non-legally binding letter of intent with the vendors . Says consideration for the possible acquisition determined to be a total of RMB612 million . Says loi in relation to possible acquisition of 51% issued share capital of the project company .

Kasen International Holdings Ltd:Monthly progress in relation to possible disposal of shares in haining leather market.Consideration is receivable in cash on settlement or through exchange for hlm shares by bondholders of an exchangeable bond.Aggregate consideration of disposal carried out during period from 22 June to 31 January 2016 RMB107.5 million.Gain before deduction of any tax on disposal in the amount of approximately RMB101.8 million was arisen upon completion of disposal.