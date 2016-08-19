Edition:
Frontier Services Group says HY net loss hk$ 104.4 million versus profit hk$142.6 million<0500.HK>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Frontier Services Group Ltd <0500.HK>: Press release - FRONTIER SER interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 <0500.HK> . Says the of the company board does not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six- month period ended 30 June 2016 . Says group is optimistic regarding potential performance for the second half of 2016 . HY net loss hk$ 104.4 million versus profit hk$142.6 million . HY revenue hk$209.6 million versus hk$102.4 million .  Full Article

Frontier Services Group appoints Hua Dongyi as executive director and acting CEO<0500.HK>
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Frontier Services Group Ltd <0500.HK>: ...more appointment of executive director and acting chief executive officer <0500.HK> . Hua Dongyi has been appointed as an executive director and the acting chief executive officer of the company .  Full Article

Frontier Services to sell entire issued share capital of Amazing View<0500.HK><8172.HK>
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Frontier Services Group Ltd <0500.HK>: Joint announcement discloseable transaction disposal of the entire issued share capital in amazing view limited <0500.HK> . Deal for consideration of hk$250.3 million . On 20 may 2016, Frontier Services as vendor, entered into sale and purchase agreement with Lajin Entertainment . Group intends to apply the net proceeds from the disposal approximately hk$83 million for repayment of bank loans .  Full Article

Frontier Services Group Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning
Monday, 7 Mar 2016 

Frontier Services Group Ltd:Expects to record a loss for the year ended 31 December 2015 as opposed to a profit for the six months ended 30 June 2015.Says expected loss is primarily due to the write-off of goodwill of approximately hk$95 million.  Full Article

BRIEF-Frontier Services Group posts HY loss attributable HK$82.666 mln

* HY loss attributable HK$82.666 million versus loss of HK$104.398 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

