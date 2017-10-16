Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Foods announces ‍disposal of equity interests in target co's for HK$1.40 bln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Foods Ltd <0506.HK>:‍Disposal of equity interests in target companies​.Deal for consideration of hk$1,400 million​.Proposes to pay special dividend of hk$0.93 per share.Upon completion and payment of special dividend, remaining net proceeds to be received by co about hk$2. 47 billion​.‍Transaction value in relation to disposal is about hk$5,069 million​.

China Agri-Industries announces acquisition of Cofco Fortune Food Sales & Distribution

May 26 (Reuters) - China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd <0606.HK>:Cofco Fortune Holdings Limited entered into agreement with Cofco Food Sales & Distribution.Consideration for acquisition is RMB1,050 million which will be paid by way of cash.Upon completion, China Foods and its subsidiaries will no longer engage in target business.

China Foods updates on potential disposal of interests in bottling operations<0506.HK>

China Foods Ltd <0506.HK>: Inside information announcement - potential disposal of interests in certain companies engaging in bottling operations in the prc through public sale . Company is currently considering the potential disposal by way of public sale through the China Beijing equity exchange . Refers to announcement dated 10 February 2016 regarding The Coca-Cola co and Swire Beverages entering into LOI .

China Foods reports HY net profit (unadjusted) HK$616.7 mln vs HK$114.0 mln<0506.HK>

China Foods Ltd <0506.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to the owners of the parent (unadjusted) HK$616.7 million versus HK$114.0 million . HY revenue from continuing operations HK$14.59 billion versus HK$14.88 billion . Economy in China is expected to be still under pressure in the second half of the year" . Increasing competition in the food and beverage industry will continue to bring uncertainty to our business operations" . Overall sales volume and selling prices are still expected to be under pressure in the second half of 2016" . Declared interim dividend of - HK1.2 cents per share . In H2 "it is expected that unit costs will fall compared with the corresponding period in 2015" . Marketing expenses will continue to increase in view of intensifying competition in the beverage market" .Long-term growth is expected for the wine industry".