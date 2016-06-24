Dingyi Group Investment Ltd (0508.HK)
0.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+1.09%)
HK$0.46
HK$0.45
HK$0.47
HK$0.45
2,780,000
28,144,151
HK$1.50
HK$0.23
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dingyi Group Investment issues profit warning<0508.HK>
Dingyi Group Investment Ltd <0508.HK>: Profit warning and clarification announcement <0508.HK> . Group is expected to continue to record a loss for the year ended 31 March 2016 . Result due to increase in realized gain on disposal of held for trading investments and realized gain on derivative financial assets . Full Article
Dingyi Group Investment enters to form JV with D&R<0508.HK>
Dingyi Group Investment Ltd <0508.HK>: Entered into a non-legally binding letter of intent with D&R . Total commitment of capital contribution to be made to the joint venture company is currently estimated to be RMB200 million . Pursuant to the letter of intent, the joint venture company will be owned as to 49% by the company and 51% by D&R. . Joint venture co has plans to launch a bond fund of around RMB10 billion and equity funds of RMB3 billion to RMB5 billion . Full Article
BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment updates on unusual price and trading volume movements
* Clarifies that directors have noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company