Dingyi Group Investment Ltd <0508.HK>: Profit warning and clarification announcement <0508.HK> . Group is expected to continue to record a loss for the year ended 31 March 2016 . Result due to increase in realized gain on disposal of held for trading investments and realized gain on derivative financial assets .

Dingyi Group Investment Ltd <0508.HK>: Entered into a non-legally binding letter of intent with D&R . Total commitment of capital contribution to be made to the joint venture company is currently estimated to be RMB200 million . Pursuant to the letter of intent, the joint venture company will be owned as to 49% by the company and 51% by D&R. . Joint venture co has plans to launch a bond fund of around RMB10 billion and equity funds of RMB3 billion to RMB5 billion .