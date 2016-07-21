Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd: Inside information and possible very substantial disposal in relation to the possible disposal of 36.28% shareholding interest in cfsg and resumption of trading . CFSG and CASH have applied for resumption of trading in their respective shares with effect from 9:00 am on 22 July 2016 . Celestial asia securities says seller (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CASH and purchaser (an independent third party) entered into framework agreement . Pursuant to the framework agreement, the purchaser shall pay to the seller a sum of hk$50 million as deposit . Subject to execution of agreement, independent third party would purchase sale shares, representing about 36.28% of issued share capital of CFSG .