Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Celestial Asia Securities says unit enters into framework agreement for sale shares<0510.HK><1049.HK>
Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd: Inside information and possible very substantial disposal in relation to the possible disposal of 36.28% shareholding interest in cfsg and resumption of trading . CFSG and CASH have applied for resumption of trading in their respective shares with effect from 9:00 am on 22 July 2016 . Celestial asia securities says seller (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CASH and purchaser (an independent third party) entered into framework agreement . Pursuant to the framework agreement, the purchaser shall pay to the seller a sum of hk$50 million as deposit . Subject to execution of agreement, independent third party would purchase sale shares, representing about 36.28% of issued share capital of CFSG . Full Article
BRIEF-Cash Financial Services posts HY revenue of HK$62.9 million
* HY loss before taxation HK$38.6 million versus loss of HK$35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: