Edition:
India

CASH Financial Services Group Ltd (0510.HK)

0510.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.25
Volume
6,342,038
Avg. Vol
5,467,988
52-wk High
HK$0.50
52-wk Low
HK$0.24

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Celestial Asia Securities says unit enters into framework agreement for sale shares<0510.HK><1049.HK>
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd: Inside information and possible very substantial disposal in relation to the possible disposal of 36.28% shareholding interest in cfsg and resumption of trading . CFSG and CASH have applied for resumption of trading in their respective shares with effect from 9:00 am on 22 July 2016 . Celestial asia securities says seller (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CASH and purchaser (an independent third party) entered into framework agreement . Pursuant to the framework agreement, the purchaser shall pay to the seller a sum of hk$50 million as deposit . Subject to execution of agreement, independent third party would purchase sale shares, representing about 36.28% of issued share capital of CFSG .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

CASH Financial Services Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Cash Financial Services posts HY revenue of HK$62.9 million

* HY loss before taxation HK$38.6 million versus loss of HK$35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 0510.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials