Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Television Broadcasts updates on issuance of notes

Television Broadcasts Ltd <0511.HK> : Net proceeds of notes issue, after deducting fees, commissions and expenses, are estimated to be approximately usd495.37 million . Group will use net proceeds to fund expansion of its digital new media business and other capital expenditures .Co, issuer and joint lead managers entered into subscription agreement in connection with notes issue in aggregate principal amount of usd500 million.

Television Broadcasts reports HY net profit of HK$301.7 mln vs HK$1.15 bln<0511.HK>

Television Broadcasts Ltd <0511.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results . Board has resolved to declare HK$0.60 per share (2015: HK$0.60) as interim dividend . HY revenue from continuing operations HK$1.96 billion versus HK$2.03 billion a year ago .HY net profit of HK$ 301.7 million versus HK$ 1.15 billion.

Television Broadcasts Ltd updates on disposal of property<0511.HK>

Television Broadcasts Ltd <0511.HK>: Discloseable transaction - disposal of property <0511.HK> . Liann Yee Asset has agreed to dispose of the property to the purchaser at the consideration of NT$4 billion . Net proceeds from disposal will be used by group as general working capital and for maintenance co's steady dividend policy . Says group will realise a gain from the disposal of approximately NT$1.15 billion . Says unit liann yee asset has entered into the agreement with liann yee production co in relation to disposal .

Television Broadcasts updates on licence agreements<0511.HK>

Television Broadcasts Ltd <0511.HK>: Continuing connected transactions - licence agreement, tenancy agreement and parking licence <0511.HK> . On 20 July 2016, TVB.com or TVB publications and Shaw have entered into the CCTS .