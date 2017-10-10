Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare unit enters acquisition agreement​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings Ltd <0512.HK>:Unit, Huang Xiaohua and Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical co entered into beilin acquisition agreement​.‍Deal for consideration of RMB131.5 million to be satisfied in cash​.Unit to acquire 22.8% of share capital in Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical​.

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare enters into subscription agreement with Outwit,Emporium<0512.HK>

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd <0512.HK>: Connected transactions: subscriptions of new shares by controlling shareholder and its related party under specific mandate . Company entered into the subscription agreement with Outwit and Emporium . Conditionally agreed to allot and issue, 83.1 million and 24.9 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$1.40 per subscription share . Subscription agreement cash consideration of about hk$116.3 million and hk$34.9 million .

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare entered into entered into acquisition agreement<0512.HK>

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd <0512.HK>: Discloseable transaction-acquisition of the controlling stake in the share capital of Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical Company Limited . Deal for aggregate consideration of RMB386.1 million . Unit, vendors and the target company entered into the acquisition agreement with the vendors .Vendors conditionally agreed to sell 77.2133% of the share capital of Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical Co.