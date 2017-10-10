Edition:
China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd (0512.HK)

0512.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
HK$2.86
Open
HK$2.85
Day's High
HK$2.92
Day's Low
HK$2.82
Volume
720,000
Avg. Vol
2,213,937
52-wk High
HK$2.99
52-wk Low
HK$1.36

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare unit enters acquisition agreement​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings Ltd <0512.HK>:Unit, Huang Xiaohua and Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical co entered into beilin acquisition agreement​.‍Deal for consideration of RMB131.5 million to be satisfied in cash​.Unit to acquire 22.8% of share capital in Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical​.  Full Article

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare enters into subscription agreement with Outwit,Emporium<0512.HK>
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd <0512.HK>: Connected transactions: subscriptions of new shares by controlling shareholder and its related party under specific mandate . Company entered into the subscription agreement with Outwit and Emporium . Conditionally agreed to allot and issue, 83.1 million and 24.9 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$1.40 per subscription share . Subscription agreement cash consideration of about hk$116.3 million and hk$34.9 million .  Full Article

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare entered into entered into acquisition agreement<0512.HK>
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd <0512.HK>: Discloseable transaction-acquisition of the controlling stake in the share capital of Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical Company Limited . Deal for aggregate consideration of RMB386.1 million . Unit, vendors and the target company entered into the acquisition agreement with the vendors .Vendors conditionally agreed to sell 77.2133% of the share capital of Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical Co.  Full Article

BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare unit enters acquisition agreement​

Oct 10 China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings Ltd

