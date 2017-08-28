Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cosco Shipping International (Hongkong) posts HY profit attributable to equity holders of HK$205.6 mln

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Cosco Shipping International (Hongkong) Co Ltd <0517.HK>:HY revenue increased by 49 percent to HK$3.81 billion.HY profit attributable to equity holders increased by 42 percent to HK$205.6 million as compared to same period of 2016.Board has declared an interim dividend of 6 HK cents per share.

Cosco Corporation (Singapore) appoints Gu Jing Song as vice chairman, president<0517.HK>

Cosco Corporation (Singapore): Wu Zi Heng has ceased as vice chairman and president with effect from 30 August 2016 . Li Xi Bei has been appointed as the non-independent executive director . says Gu Jing Song has been appointed as vice chairman, president .

COSCO International HY net profit decreased by 28 pct to HK$144.8 mln<0517.HK>

COSCO International Holdings Ltd <0517.HK>: hy revenue decreased by 16% to hk$2.56 bln as compared to the same period of 2015 . hy profit attributable to equity holders decreased by 28% to hk$144.8 mln . the board has declared an interim dividend of 4 hk cents per share . says for industrial heavy-duty anti-corrosion coatings, growth in the industry is expected to remain slow and moderate . "for container coatings, demand is expected to remain subdued" .

COSCO International Holdings says Wu Shuxiong resigned as Vice Chairman<0517.HK>

COSCO International Holdings Ltd <0517.HK>: Wu shuxiong have resigned as executive director and vice chairman of the board . Says feng Jinhua has resigned as executive director . Says zhu jianhui has been appointed as executive director and vice chairman of the board .

COSCO International Holdings Ltd says Sun Jiakang resigned as Chairman

COSCO International Holdings Ltd:Says sun jiakang has resigned as executive director and chairman of the board.Xu zhengjun has resigned as executive director and managing director of the company.Ye weilong has been appointed as executive director and chairman of the of the company board.Says liu xianghao has been appointed as executive director and managing director.