HNA Holding Group Co Ltd (0521.HK)

0521.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.38
Day's High
HK$0.38
Day's Low
HK$0.37
Volume
6,520,000
Avg. Vol
24,373,751
52-wk High
HK$0.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.22

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HNA Holdings updates on units offer for CWT Ltd​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - HNA Holding Group Co Ltd <0521.HK>:As total number of CWT shares owned or agreed to be acquired by offeror represent more than 90 pct, offeror to acquire all CWT shares not acquired ​.Offeror to then proceed to delist CWT from SGX-ST​.  Full Article

HNA Holding Group enters subscription agreement and management agreement<0521.HK>
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

HNA Holding Group Co Ltd <0521.HK>: Connected transaction entering into a subscription agreement and management agreement in relation to the purchase of interest in a limited partnership as a limited partner <0521.HK> . Haihang Shiye, a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into the subscription agreement with the limited partner and the general partner . Haihang Shiye has agreed to make a capital commitment to the limited partnership of up to USD20 million under the subscription agreement . Says co entered into management agreement with the limited partner and the general partner .  Full Article

Air France-KLM CFO expects Servair deal to close in Oct or Nov
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Air France-KLM CFO in call with analysts: says confident can deliver further unit cost reduction over the next quarters . says not seen any change to pricing behaviour in industry following Brexit vote . says expects to be able to close Servair transaction in Oct or Nov Further company coverage: [AIRF.PA] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

HNA Group says settlement of offer for Gategroup expected at end of Q3/beginning of Q4
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

HNA Group Co Ltd : pubishes definitive notice of final result of public tender offer for Gategroup Holding . Says 95.32 percent of all listed Gategroup shares have been tendered to HNA Group . Says settlement of offer expected at end of 3rd quarter/beginning of 4th quarter 2016 . HNA confirms intention to delist Gategroup after settlement Further company coverage: [GATE.S] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom) ((zurich.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7336;)).  Full Article

HNA International Investment enters Letter of Intent<0521.HK>
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

HNA International Investment Holdings Ltd <0521.HK>: Company has recently, as the intended purchaser, entered into a Letter Of Intent . Consideration for potential acquisition is approximately HK$1 billion to HK$1.1 billion .  Full Article

HNA International Investment enters into cooperation agreement with China Securities(International) Finance Holding<0521.HK>
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

HNA International Investment Holdings Ltd <0521.HK>: Entered into cooperation framework agreement with China securities(international) finance holding co . Says scale of the investment funds is proposed to be hk$20 billion .  Full Article

HNA Holding Group Co Ltd News

BRIEF-HNA Holdings updates on units offer for CWT Ltd​

* As total number of CWT shares owned or agreed to be acquired by offeror represent more than 90 pct, offeror to acquire all CWT shares not acquired ​

