Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
HNA Holdings updates on units offer for CWT Ltd
Oct 17 (Reuters) - HNA Holding Group Co Ltd <0521.HK>:As total number of CWT shares owned or agreed to be acquired by offeror represent more than 90 pct, offeror to acquire all CWT shares not acquired .Offeror to then proceed to delist CWT from SGX-ST. Full Article
HNA Holding Group enters subscription agreement and management agreement<0521.HK>
HNA Holding Group Co Ltd <0521.HK>: Connected transaction entering into a subscription agreement and management agreement in relation to the purchase of interest in a limited partnership as a limited partner <0521.HK> . Haihang Shiye, a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into the subscription agreement with the limited partner and the general partner . Haihang Shiye has agreed to make a capital commitment to the limited partnership of up to USD20 million under the subscription agreement . Says co entered into management agreement with the limited partner and the general partner . Full Article
Air France-KLM CFO expects Servair deal to close in Oct or Nov
Air France-KLM CFO in call with analysts: says confident can deliver further unit cost reduction over the next quarters . says not seen any change to pricing behaviour in industry following Brexit vote . says expects to be able to close Servair transaction in Oct or Nov Further company coverage: [AIRF.PA] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)). Full Article
HNA Group says settlement of offer for Gategroup expected at end of Q3/beginning of Q4
HNA Group Co Ltd
HNA International Investment enters Letter of Intent<0521.HK>
HNA International Investment Holdings Ltd <0521.HK>: Company has recently, as the intended purchaser, entered into a Letter Of Intent . Consideration for potential acquisition is approximately HK$1 billion to HK$1.1 billion . Full Article
HNA International Investment enters into cooperation agreement with China Securities(International) Finance Holding<0521.HK>
HNA International Investment Holdings Ltd <0521.HK>: Entered into cooperation framework agreement with China securities(international) finance holding co . Says scale of the investment funds is proposed to be hk$20 billion . Full Article
