HNA Holdings updates on units offer for CWT Ltd​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - HNA Holding Group Co Ltd <0521.HK>:As total number of CWT shares owned or agreed to be acquired by offeror represent more than 90 pct, offeror to acquire all CWT shares not acquired ​.Offeror to then proceed to delist CWT from SGX-ST​.

HNA Holding Group enters subscription agreement and management agreement<0521.HK>

HNA Holding Group Co Ltd <0521.HK>: Connected transaction entering into a subscription agreement and management agreement in relation to the purchase of interest in a limited partnership as a limited partner <0521.HK> . Haihang Shiye, a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into the subscription agreement with the limited partner and the general partner . Haihang Shiye has agreed to make a capital commitment to the limited partnership of up to USD20 million under the subscription agreement . Says co entered into management agreement with the limited partner and the general partner .

Air France-KLM CFO expects Servair deal to close in Oct or Nov

Air France-KLM CFO in call with analysts: says confident can deliver further unit cost reduction over the next quarters . says not seen any change to pricing behaviour in industry following Brexit vote . says expects to be able to close Servair transaction in Oct or Nov Further company coverage: [AIRF.PA] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

HNA Group says settlement of offer for Gategroup expected at end of Q3/beginning of Q4

HNA Group Co Ltd : pubishes definitive notice of final result of public tender offer for Gategroup Holding . Says 95.32 percent of all listed Gategroup shares have been tendered to HNA Group . Says settlement of offer expected at end of 3rd quarter/beginning of 4th quarter 2016 . HNA confirms intention to delist Gategroup after settlement Further company coverage: [GATE.S] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom) ((zurich.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7336;)).

HNA International Investment enters Letter of Intent<0521.HK>

HNA International Investment Holdings Ltd <0521.HK>: Company has recently, as the intended purchaser, entered into a Letter Of Intent . Consideration for potential acquisition is approximately HK$1 billion to HK$1.1 billion .

HNA International Investment enters into cooperation agreement with China Securities(International) Finance Holding<0521.HK>

HNA International Investment Holdings Ltd <0521.HK>: Entered into cooperation framework agreement with China securities(international) finance holding co . Says scale of the investment funds is proposed to be hk$20 billion .