ASM Pacific Technology Ltd <0522.HK>: Announcement of 2016 unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0522.HK> . Qtrly group revenue US$472.8 million , down 2.5 percent y-o-y . Declare interim dividend of hk$0.80 per share . Qtrly net profit hk$354.4 million , down 19.1 percent y-o-y . Qtrly net profit of hk$354.4 million, representing a surge of 177 percent over the preceding quarter . Group stands a fair chance to achieve full year Billings improvement over last year" . Remain concerned about uncertain macro-economics outlook , in particular, effect of brexit on global demand . Expect seasonal decline in bookings in Q3 . Expect billing in the third quarter of the year to achieve a double digit percentage improvement over the preceding quarter .