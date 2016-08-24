Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Guangshen Railway Co Ltd <601333.SS>: Rail-2016 interim result announcement <0525.HK> . Guangshen railway co ltd <0525.hk> - HY net profit RMB681.8 million versus RMB 464.7 million . Says HY revenue RMB8.08 billion, representing an increase of 9.54% . Says there was no interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says looking forward to the second half of 2016, Chinese economy will still be facing relatively large downward pressure . Keen competition in railway passenger transportation market and a weak demand in railway freight transportation market will affect operation of the company" .

Guangshen Railway <601333.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 22 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 25 and the dividend will be paid on July 25.

Guangshen Railway Co Ltd:Sees net profit for 2015 to increase 45 pct to 65 pct.Says the net profit of 2014 was 662,020,979 yuan.Comments the increased income from railway transportation service and cost reduction are the main reasons for the forecast.

Guangshen Railway Co Ltd:Appoints Hu Lingling as general manager to succeed Shen Yi on Dec. 9.