Goldin Financial expects to record substantial increase in profit for HY 2016

Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd <0530.HK> : Group is expected to record a substantial increase in profit for six months ended 31 december 2016 .Expected increase in profit mainly resulted from substantial increase in fair value of group's investment property.

Goldin Financial Holdings FY profit for year attributable HK$893.2 mln

Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd <0530.HK> : FY profit for year attributable HK$893.2 million versus HK$1.21 billion . FY revenue HK$ 624.5 million versus HK$ 573.8 million . Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 30 june 2016 . Global economy remains lackluster and uncertain ."expected that international cooperation in global and regional trade and investment will become closer with lower non-tariff barriers".

Goldin Financial updates on acquisition of land by way of joint venture<0530.HK>

Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd <0530.HK>: Major and connected transaction in relation to acquisition of land by way of joint venture <0530.HK> . Company entered into the jv agreement with Pan . Parties have agreed to co-operate to acquire, through JV ,any land from HK government or PRC governmental body through tender . Parties also to engage in development of land which is acquired by the JV company for Max Sum of HK$20 billion .

Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd <0530.HK>: ...more (1) discloseable and connected transaction in relation to formation of joint venture and (2) further delay in despatch of circular <0530.HK> . Unit Gold Faith, entered into the jv agreement with the Jv Partner Chariot Power Investments Ltd . Pursuant to jv agreement, Gold Faith shall transfer 40% of equity interest in the jv company to the jv partner .