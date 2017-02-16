Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Samson Holding acquires Kohler Interiors Group

Samson Holding Ltd <0531.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Kohler Interiors Group, Ltd . On 15 February company, purchaser, and vendor entered into stock purchase agreement . Total consideration for acquisition of sale shares and potential acquisition of Hickory Property is US$35 million .Purchaser is Samson Investment Holding, vendor is Kohler Co..

Samson Holding Ltd says unit entered into an acquisition agreement

Samson Holding Ltd:Voluntary announcement acquisition of 100% equity interest in Grand Manor Furniture Inc.Lacquer Craft Hospitality, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into an acquisition agreement with Vendors.Lacquer craft hospitality agreed to purchase all the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of Grand Manor Furniture.

Samson Holding issues FY 2015 profit warning

Samson Holding Ltd:Consolidated profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the year ended 31 December 2015 is expected to decrease by approximately 80%.Reason due to the recent volatility of the exchange rate of renminbi against U.S. dollar.