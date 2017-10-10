Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp posts ‍contracted sales of RMB4,533 million for Sept​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK>:‍Contracted sales for Sept 2017 amounted to about RMB4,533 MLN.

Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp says Shanghai Zhongjun agreed to subscribe for wealth management product

Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK> : Shanghai Zhongjun agreed to subscribe for wealth management product issued by agricultural bank of china . Shanghai Zhongjun, and Agricultural Bank Of China entered into wealth management product agreement .Deal for principal amount of rmb1.3 billion.

Gemdale Properties and Investment says Oct aggregate contracted sales about RMB2.74 bln

Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK> :group's aggregate contracted sales for october 2016 amounted to approximately rmb2.741 billion.

Gemdale Properties and Investment posts September contracted sales of about RMB4.05 bln

Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK> :group's aggregate contracted sales for september 2016 amounted to approximately RMB4.05bln.

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp HY net profit RMB373.4 million<0535.HK>

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Gemdale Properties and investment- net profit increased substantially to RMB373.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2016 from RMB32.8 million . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue RMB 2.71 billion versus RMB 387.6 million . "Group will continue to focus on quick turnaround residential property development" . With more residential projects of group being launched for sale, it is expected to bring revenue and operating results to the group . Would also explore investment opportunities in the US .

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp post July contracted sales of about RMB1.13 bln<0535.HK>

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for July 2016 <0535.HK> . The group's aggregate contracted sales for July 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.13 billion .

Gemdale Properties and Investment issues positive profit alert<0535.HK>

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK>: Positive profit alert <0535.HK> . Result mainly due to substantial increase in recognition of sales revenue from delivery of properties to customers . Expects to record increase by more than 1,000 % in its profit attributable to owners of co for HY .

Gemdale Properties and Investment posts June contracted sales of about RMB1.42 bln<0535.HK>

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for June 2016 <0535.HK> . Group's aggregate contracted sales for June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.42 billion .

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp updates on acquisition of equity interest in a co<0535.HK>

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK>: Mandate for possible major transaction in respect of the possible acquisition of the remaining 24% equity interest in the target company <0535.HK> . It is in the interest of the group to participate in the public bid for the remaining 24% equity interest in the target co .

Gemdale Properties announces May contracted sales of approximately RMB797 million<0535.HK>

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd <0535.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <0535.HK> . The group's aggregate contracted sales for May 2016 amounted to approximately RMB797 million .