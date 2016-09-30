Ajisen China Holdings Ltd (0538.HK)
3.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.05 (-1.47%)
HK$3.40
HK$3.36
HK$3.39
HK$3.32
654,000
583,904
HK$3.85
HK$2.96
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ajisen China Holdings says qtrly PRC same store sales growth rate up 9.7 pct
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ajisen China Holdings Ltd <0538.HK>::Qtrly PRC same store sales growth rate up 9.7 percent .Qtrly Hong Kong same store sales growth rate down 9.0%.Qtrly group's FCR business sales growth rate up 6.4 percent. Full Article
Ajisen China Holdings updates on JV agreement
Ajisen China Holdings Ltd <0538.HK>: Aj europe agreed to subscribe 799 shares in jv company at subscription price of us$2 million . Ajisen overseas agreed to enter into trademark licence agreement with jv company .Aj europe (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company), ajisen overseas and jv company entered into joint venture agreement. Full Article
Ajisen China Holdings says HY turnover decreased by 11.1 pct to hk$1.40 billion<0538.HK>
Ajisen China Holdings Ltd <0538.HK>: Says HY turnover decreased by 11.1% to hk$1.40 billion . HY profit attributable to owners of the company increased by 506.2% to hk$671.2 million . Says interim dividend of hk4.90 cents per ordinary share . Full Article
Cuscapi updates on agreement with unit of Ajisen China<0538.HK>
Cuscapi Berhad
Ajisen China issues positve profit alert<0538.HK>
Ajisen China Holdings Ltd <0538.HK>: Positve profit alert <0538.HK> . Expected to record a substantial increase in unaudited net profits attributable to equity shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected increase is due to unrealised gain on fair value changes on financial asset designated as at fair value through profit or loss . Full Article
Ajisen China says group's qtrly FCR business sales down 9.8 pct<0538.HK>
Ajisen China Holdings Ltd <0538.HK>: Unaudited operational statistics for the second quarter ended 30 June 2016 <0538.HK> . Qtrly group's fcr business sales down 9.8 percent . Full Article
BRIEF-Ajisen China's HY profit attributable down 80.9 percent
* Hy profit attributable to owners of company decreased by 80.9 percent to RMB109 million