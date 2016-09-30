Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ajisen China Holdings says qtrly PRC same store sales growth rate up 9.7 pct ‍​

Ajisen China Holdings updates on JV agreement

Ajisen China Holdings Ltd <0538.HK>: Aj europe agreed to subscribe 799 shares in jv company at subscription price of us$2 million . Ajisen overseas agreed to enter into trademark licence agreement with jv company .Aj europe (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company), ajisen overseas and jv company entered into joint venture agreement.

Ajisen China Holdings says HY turnover decreased by 11.1 pct to hk$1.40 billion<0538.HK>

Cuscapi updates on agreement with unit of Ajisen China<0538.HK>

Cuscapi Berhad : Says unit,cuscapi interactive technology (China), enters into agreement with Shanghai lead food and restaurant management, unit of Ajisen China . Agreement to deploy and manage revenue self-ordering tablets for all of ajisen's current and future restaurants in prc for a period of 6 years . Agreement is expected to contribute up to RMB 250 million in service fees over a period of 6 years . Source (http://bit.ly/2aWdec1) ((For more news, please click here [CUSC.KL])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Ajisen China issues positve profit alert<0538.HK>

Ajisen China Holdings Ltd <0538.HK>: Positve profit alert <0538.HK> . Expected to record a substantial increase in unaudited net profits attributable to equity shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected increase is due to unrealised gain on fair value changes on financial asset designated as at fair value through profit or loss .

Ajisen China says group's qtrly FCR business sales down 9.8 pct<0538.HK>

Ajisen China Holdings Ltd <0538.HK>: Unaudited operational statistics for the second quarter ended 30 June 2016 <0538.HK> . Qtrly group's fcr business sales down 9.8 percent .