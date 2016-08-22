Edition:
Fufeng Group Ltd (0546.HK)

0546.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.12 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
HK$5.33
Open
HK$5.33
Day's High
HK$5.45
Day's Low
HK$5.22
Volume
3,285,000
Avg. Vol
5,408,362
52-wk High
HK$6.44
52-wk Low
HK$3.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fufeng Group says unit enters into disposal agreements<0546.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Fufeng Group Ltd <0546.HK>: Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into the disposal agreements . Disposal agreements with the purchaser . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the sale shares a for a consideration of RMB5 million . Says the aggregate consideration pursuant to the disposal agreements amount to RMB164.1 million .  Full Article

Fufeng Group says HY turnover remained stable at about RMB 5.51 bln vs RMB 5.63 bln<0546.HK>
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Fufeng Group Ltd <0546.HK>: HY turnover remained stable at about RMB5.51 bln vs RMB5.63 bln . says interim dividend of hk3.8 cents per share . says HY, without the effect of one-off compensation income after taxation, net profit up by 26.5% to rmb350.4 million .  Full Article

Fufeng Group says Wang Longxiang resigns as CEO<0546.HK>
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Fufeng Group Ltd <0546.HK>: Resignation of executive director and chief executive officer <0546.HK> . Says Wang Longxiang has tendered his resignation as an executive director and Chief Executive Officer of the company . As an interim measure, Li Xuechun will be overseeing the responsibility currently borne by Wang .  Full Article

Fufeng Group says intention of co to continue proceeding with spin-off<0546.HK>
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Fufeng Group Ltd <0546.HK>: It is intention of the company to continue proceeding with the proposed spin-off . Refers to announcements dated 27 October 2015 and 6 November 2015 in relation to proposed spin-off of shenhua health .  Full Article

Fufeng Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Fufeng Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB642.6 mln

* Interim dividend of HK8.8 cents per share declared by board

Earnings vs. Estimates

