Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fufeng Group says unit enters into disposal agreements<0546.HK>

Fufeng Group Ltd <0546.HK>: Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into the disposal agreements . Disposal agreements with the purchaser . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the sale shares a for a consideration of RMB5 million . Says the aggregate consideration pursuant to the disposal agreements amount to RMB164.1 million .

Fufeng Group says HY turnover remained stable at about RMB 5.51 bln vs RMB 5.63 bln<0546.HK>

Fufeng Group Ltd <0546.HK>: HY turnover remained stable at about RMB5.51 bln vs RMB5.63 bln . says interim dividend of hk3.8 cents per share . says HY, without the effect of one-off compensation income after taxation, net profit up by 26.5% to rmb350.4 million .

Fufeng Group says Wang Longxiang resigns as CEO<0546.HK>

Fufeng Group Ltd <0546.HK>: Resignation of executive director and chief executive officer <0546.HK> . Says Wang Longxiang has tendered his resignation as an executive director and Chief Executive Officer of the company . As an interim measure, Li Xuechun will be overseeing the responsibility currently borne by Wang .

Fufeng Group says intention of co to continue proceeding with spin-off<0546.HK>

Fufeng Group Ltd <0546.HK>: It is intention of the company to continue proceeding with the proposed spin-off . Refers to announcements dated 27 October 2015 and 6 November 2015 in relation to proposed spin-off of shenhua health .