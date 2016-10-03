Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd <0547.HK> : Net proceeds from subscription and placing will be approximately hk$306.63 million . Entered into placing agreement with placing agent in relation to placing of placing shares . Pursuant to placing agreement, co conditionally agreed to place, through placing agent, on a best effort basis, 380mln placing shares . Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber in relation to subscription . Company has agreed to allot and issue aggregate of 181.82 million shares at subscription price of hk$0.55 per subscription share .Subscriber is Munsun VR Fund Lp; placing agent is Head & Shoulders Securities Limited.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd <0547.HK>: Profit warning <0547.HK> . Says loss for the interim period is expected to increase significantly as compared with the prior period . Says expected result due to increase by approximately HK$40 million in administrative and other operating/projects expenses .

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd <0547.HK>: Digital Domain yk company limited and 1verge information technology (Beijing) have entered into collaboration agreement . Digital Domain granted to youku a non-transferrable licence, in greater China through internet and Mobile networks on youku platforms . Digital Domain and youku have also agreed to jointly develop 360 live streaming and pre-recorded video and vr .

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd <0547.HK>: Placing of new shares under general mandate <0547.HK> . Company entered into the placing agreement with the placing agent . Gross proceeds and net proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$350 million and hk$344.61 million respectively . Company has conditionally agreed to place, 700 million placing shares to the placees at the placing price of hk$0.50 per share . Proceeds intended to be applied towards media entertainment segment and as general working capital purposes of the group. .

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd <0547.HK>: Group is pleased to report that it is in discussions with a wholly owned subsidiary of youku tudou inc . Group may also pursue discussions for formation of joint venture or similar collaboration with youku . Collaboration with youku for development and operation of virtual human business .

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd:Placing of new shares under general mandate.Says entered into the placing agreement with the placing agent in relation to the placing of the placing shares.Gross proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$238.00 million.Proceeds intended to be applied towards media entertainment segment.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd:Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire the sale shares.Deal for US$38.77 million.On 11 December 2015, the purchaser and the main vendors entered into the SPA in relation to such proposed acquisition.In addition, the purchaser may acquire some of IMV shares held by remaining IMV shareholders for cash at significantly reduced purchase price.