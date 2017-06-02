Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shenzhen Expressway to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9

June 2 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.22 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9 .

Shenzhen Expressway reports April average daily toll revenue

May 24 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS>::April average daily toll revenue for Guangdong Province Shenzhen Region -0.8% to 5.9%.

Shenzhen Expressway announces August operational statistics

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS> :August average daily toll revenue in Guangdong province Shenzhen region ranged from down 3.1 percent to up 14.8 percent.

Shenzhen Expressway announces July average daily toll revenue<600548.SS>

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS>: Unaudited operational statistics for the month of July 2016 <0548.HK> . July average daily toll revenue in guangdong province shenzhen region ranged from down 9 percent to up 17.6 percent .

Shenzhen Expressway's H1 net profit up 14.1 pct

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS><0548.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 14.1 percent y/y at 614.9 million yuan ($92.45 million).

Shenzhen Expressway posts June average daily toll revenue

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS><0548.HK> :Says June average daily toll revenue in Guangdong province Shenzhen region ranged from down 30.5 percent to up to 33.5 percent.

Shenzhen Expressway proposes issue of US dollar denominated bonds<600548.SS>

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS>: Proposed issue of US dollar denominated bonds . Says bonds issue will only be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with regulation s under the U.S. securities act . Net proceeds of issue are expected to be used by company for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes .Application will be made to Hong Kong stock exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, the bonds by way of debt issues.

Shenzhen Expressway announces operational statistics for May<600548.SS>

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS>: Unaudited operational statistics for the month of May 2016 <0548.HK> . May average daily toll revenue in guangdong province shenzhen region ranged from down 3.3 percent to up 30.1 percent .

Shenzhen Expressway says unit and project company entered into Management Agreement<0548.HK><600548.SS>

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS>: Says sz expressway and the project company entered into the management agreement . Pursuant to agreement project company shall entrust management and maintenance of highway assets and related ancillary facilities . Agreement relates to operation of toll collection of coastal expressway phase I to sz expressway during the period from 1 January 2014 to 31 December 2016 .

Shenzhen Expressway to pay 2015 dividend on June 3

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd <600548.SS> : Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.34 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 2, for 2015 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3.