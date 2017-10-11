Edition:
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (0551.HK)

0551.HK on Hong Kong Stock

30.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.45 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
HK$30.95
Open
HK$31.00
Day's High
HK$31.00
Day's Low
HK$30.30
Volume
836,324
Avg. Vol
1,682,155
52-wk High
HK$35.30
52-wk Low
HK$26.20

Latest Key Developments

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of US$767.5 mln
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd <0551.HK>:‍September net consolidated operating revenue us$767.5 million.  Full Article

Yue Yuen Industrial announces January net consolidated operating revenue
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK> :January 2017 net consolidated operating revenue of company $750.5 million.  Full Article

Yue Yuen Industrial posts sept net consol operating revenue of US$673.4 mln
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>:Yue yuen industrial holdings - net consolidated operating revenue for sept us$673.4 million.  Full Article

Yue Yuen Industrial posts HY net profit $248.711 million<0551.HK>
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <0551.HK> . HY revenue $4.28 billion versus $4.25 billion . HY net profit $ 248.711 million versus $210.3 million a year ago . Interim dividend hk$0.40 per share .  Full Article

Yue Yuen industrial says July net consolidated operating revenue $661.2 mln<0551.HK>
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: July net consolidated operating revenue $661.2 million .  Full Article

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings reported MONTHLY REVENUE FOR JUNE 2016<0551.HK>
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Says June net consolidated operating revenue of the company is $754.4 million .  Full Article

Yue Yuen Industrial May monthly consol operating revenue US$754.5 mln<0551.HK>
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Net consolidated operating revenue of the company for the May US$754.5 million .  Full Article

Yue Yuen Industrial posts quarterly net profit of $95.3 million<0551.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Unaudited consolidated results for the three months ended March 31, 2016 <0551.HK> . Qtrly net profit $95.3 million versus $90.1 million a year ago . Qtrly turnover $ 2.03 billion versus $1.97 billion a year ago .  Full Article

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings says operating revenue for April was $738.2 million<0551.HK>
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Net consolidated operating revenue for April $738.2 million .  Full Article

BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of US$767.5 mln

* ‍September net consolidated operating revenue us$767.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

