Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of US$767.5 mln

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd <0551.HK>:‍September net consolidated operating revenue us$767.5 million.

Yue Yuen Industrial announces January net consolidated operating revenue

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK> :January 2017 net consolidated operating revenue of company $750.5 million.

Yue Yuen Industrial posts sept net consol operating revenue of US$673.4 mln

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>:Yue yuen industrial holdings - net consolidated operating revenue for sept us$673.4 million.

Yue Yuen Industrial posts HY net profit $248.711 million<0551.HK>

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <0551.HK> . HY revenue $4.28 billion versus $4.25 billion . HY net profit $ 248.711 million versus $210.3 million a year ago . Interim dividend hk$0.40 per share .

Yue Yuen industrial says July net consolidated operating revenue $661.2 mln<0551.HK>

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: July net consolidated operating revenue $661.2 million .

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings reported MONTHLY REVENUE FOR JUNE 2016<0551.HK>

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Says June net consolidated operating revenue of the company is $754.4 million .

Yue Yuen Industrial May monthly consol operating revenue US$754.5 mln<0551.HK>

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Net consolidated operating revenue of the company for the May US$754.5 million .

Yue Yuen Industrial posts quarterly net profit of $95.3 million<0551.HK>

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Unaudited consolidated results for the three months ended March 31, 2016 <0551.HK> . Qtrly net profit $95.3 million versus $90.1 million a year ago . Qtrly turnover $ 2.03 billion versus $1.97 billion a year ago .

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings says operating revenue for April was $738.2 million<0551.HK>

Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd <0551.HK>: Net consolidated operating revenue for April $738.2 million .