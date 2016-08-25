China Communications Services Corp Ltd <0552.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was RMB1.39 billion, up by 9.1% . HY total revenues were RMB42.18 billion, up by 12.3% .Says directors do not propose the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016.