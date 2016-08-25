China Communications Services Corp Ltd (0552.HK)
0552.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
HK$4.59
Open
HK$4.62
Day's High
HK$4.65
Day's Low
HK$4.48
Volume
7,896,360
Avg. Vol
8,163,851
52-wk High
HK$5.67
52-wk Low
HK$3.85
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Communications Servicesreports HY net profit of RMB1.39 bln, up by 9.1%<0552.HK>
China Communications Services Corp Ltd <0552.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was RMB1.39 billion, up by 9.1% . HY total revenues were RMB42.18 billion, up by 12.3% .Says directors do not propose the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-China Communications Services Corp updates on appointment of non-executive director
* Says appointment of Shao Guanglu as a non-executive director of company was approved at AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: