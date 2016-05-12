Edition:
Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd (0563.HK)

0563.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.69HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
HK$1.72
Open
HK$1.73
Day's High
HK$1.73
Day's Low
HK$1.68
Volume
2,132,000
Avg. Vol
7,279,297
52-wk High
HK$2.19
52-wk Low
HK$1.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shanghai Industrial Urban Development says SUD entered into equity transfer agreement<0563.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd <0563.HK>: Major and connected transaction disposal of equity interest in sud longcheng <0563.HK> . Sud entered into the equity transfer agreement with the purchaser . Deal for RMB1.91 billion . Sud agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire equity interest,representing 40% equity interest in sud .  Full Article

Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Urban Development posts HY profit for period attributable of HK$322.8 mln

Aug 25 Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd

Earnings vs. Estimates

