China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited <0570.HK> : Business Update - Acquisition Of 60% Of Guizhou Tongjitang Pharmacy Chain Co. Ltd. . Unit entered into an agreement with existing owners of Guizhou Tongjitang Pharmacy Chain Co. Ltd . Deal for consideration for acquisition is approximately rmb87.72 million . Consideration will be payable in cash and funded by internal resources of group .Deal to acquire 60% of registered capital of target.

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd <0570.HK> : Trad Chi Med-(1) Discloseable Transaction In Relation To Acquisition Of Guizhou Tongjitang; And (2) Discloseable And Connected Transaction In Relation To Acquisition Of Shanghai Tongjitang <0570.HK> . Unit Feng Liao Xing entered into Guizhou Tongjitang agreement with Guizhou Tongjitang Vendors And Guizhou Tongjitang . Unit Feng Liao Xing entered into Shanghai Tongjitang Agreement With Shanghai Tongjitang Vendors And Shanghai Tongjitang . Pursuant to Guizhou Tongjitang Agreement, unit agreed to acquire entire registered capital of Guizhou Tongjitang . consideration for Guizhou Tongjitang acquisition is approximately RMB60.9 million . Deal consideration for Shanghai Tongjitang acquisition is RMB510 million . Pursuant to Shanghai Tongjitang Agreement, Feng Liao Xing agreed to acquire entire registered capital of Shanghai Tongjitang .Shanghai Tongjitang vendors guarantee that audited net profit after tax for two years ending 31 december 2016 and 2017 shall be not less than RMB43 million.

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd <0570.HK>: HY revenue from continuing operations amounted to approximately RMB3.20 billion representing an increase of 125.0% . HY net profit RMB 490.8 million versus RMB 243.2 million . Board recommended an interim dividend of hk6.44 cents .

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd <0570.HK>: Positive profit alert <0570.HK> . Expected to record an increase of more than 100% in unaudited consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders for the interim period . Expected result mainly attributable to the full period profit contribution from Jiangyin Tianjiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., .

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Co Ltd:Unit received a copy of indictment in respect of an alleged bribery offence by organization - RTRS.Is in the process of gathering information relating to the alleged offence set out in the indictment.Has engaged an experienced PRC criminal defence counsel to advise the company and GD Yifang.According to the indictment, GD Yifang was alleged to be involved in the bribery offence by organization in December 2006.Current investigation would not affect gd yifang's status as an experimental manufacturing enterprise.Since Tan is under investigation by the relevant PRC authorities, he has resigned from all his position at the group.In the event GD Yifang is convicted, amount of fine (if imposed) would not have any material adverse effect on operation of co.Is of the view that the group has adequate internal control system in place in the prevention of bribery and of corrupt practices".GD Yifang's alleged involvement in alleged offence is by no means reflection of group's business practices and corporate governance.