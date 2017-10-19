Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Esun Holdings ‍says FY turnover HK$2.68 bln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Esun Holdings Ltd <0571.HK>::‍FY turnover HK$2.68 billion versus HK$3.37 billion​.FY ‍profit for year HK$1.03 billion versus HK$313.0 million.

eSun Holdings issues profit warning

eSun Holdings Ltd <0571.HK> : Consolidated profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 july 2016 is expected to record a significant decrease from last year .Expected result due to decrease in both turnover and gross profit ratio.

ESun says repurchased CNY580.8 million of notes of 8.375 pct secured guaranteed notes due 2018<0571.HK>

eSun Holdings Ltd <0571.HK>: Says company has repurchased a total of cny580.8 million in principal amount of the notes on 23 June 2016 .

eSun Holdings Ltd announces HY positive profit alert

eSun Holdings Ltd:For the HY ended 31 January 2016 co is expected to record a consolidated profit as compared to consolidated loss last year.expected change attributable to increased profit contribution from recognition of sale of properties of lai fung for the period.