Zheshang Securities gets approval to establish securities offices and branch

Oct 11(Reuters) - Zheshang Securities Co Ltd <601878.SS>:Says co gets approval to establish securities offices in Ningbo City, Yantai City and Tongchuan City, and to establish branch in Hefei City.

Zhejiang Expressway Co announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of the Spinco

May 23 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd <0576.HK>:Proposed Spin-off And Separate Listing Of The Spinco On The Shanghai Stock Exchange.Total number of shares to be offered under proposed initial public offering of a shares of spinco in connection with a share listing is 333.3 million shares.Offer price in relation to a share listing has been determined at rmb8.45 per share.

Zhejiang Expressway entered into capital contribution agreement

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd <0576.HK> : Company entered into capital contribution agreement with Zhejiang Communications Finance and existing shareholders .Zhejiang Expressway Co agreed to contribute an amount of RMB350 million by way of cash, into equity capital of zhejiang communications finance.

Zhejiang Expressway board approves proposed offer and issue of H share convertible bonds

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd : Proposed H share convertible bonds would have an aggregate principal amount of up to USD400 million .Board approved a proposal to submit to shareholders approval of a proposed offer and issue of H share convertible bonds.

Zhejiang Expressway entered into agreement with Huangshan Travel<0576.HK>

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd <0576.HK>: Inside information acquisition of the entire equity interest in huangshan yangtse huihang expressway co., ltd . Says the company entered into the agreement with huangshan travel . Deal for consideration of RMB570 million . Huangshan travel agreed to dispose of the entire equity interest in Huihang Expressway .

Zhejiang Expressway says HY profit RMB1.39 billion<0576.HK>

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd <0576.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement and resignation of independent supervisor <0576.HK> . Says HY revenue for the group was RMB5.34 billion, representing a decrease of 13.7% . Says have recommended the payment of an interim dividend of RMB6 cents per share . HY profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately RMB1.39 billion, representing a decrease of 8.5% . As economic uncertainty has increased globally, downward pressure on China's economy is expected to continue" . Says "the group expects that the group's toll road business will maintain steady growth in 2016" .

Zhejiang Expressway enters road maintenance agreement<0576.HK>

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd <0576.HK>: On 13 June 2016, the company entered into the road maintenance agreement with Maintenance Co . Service fee and basis of total service fees payable by co shall be RMB250.4 million .

Zhejiang Expressway Co says Development co and Petroleum Co entered into lease agreements<0576.HK>

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd <0576.HK>: Continuing connected transactions in relation to contracting out operation of service stations <0576.HK> . Development co and petroleum co entered into a series of lease agreements . Pursuant to agreement , development co has agreed to contract out operation of target service stations to petroleum co . Development co has agreed to lease relevant buildings, facilities and equipment in connection with target service stations to petroleum co .

Zhejiang Expressway posts Q1 profit for period attributable to owners of RMB661.8 mln<0576.HK>

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd <0576.HK>: Qtrly revenue rmb2.69 bln vs rmb2.59 bln a year ago . Q1 profit for period attributable to owners rmb661.8 mln vs rmb631.9 mln a year ago . Expect growth of overall traffic volume for expressways to remain steady but with slower growth rate in organic traffic volume in 2016 . "Dongyang-Yongkang Expressway will continue to have a slight diversion impact on the jinhua section of the Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway" . Company expects significant decline in revenues and costs related to gasoline sales . Expected that Zheshang Securities' a-share listing process on Shanghai Stock Exchange will progress further .