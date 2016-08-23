Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd <0579.HK>: Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 was RMB6.74 billion, increased by 8.62% . HY profit and total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders RMB1.02 billion, increased by 6.30% . Says directors do not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .