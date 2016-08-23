Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd (0579.HK)
0579.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.21
HK$2.21
Open
HK$2.22
HK$2.22
Day's High
HK$2.23
HK$2.23
Day's Low
HK$2.20
HK$2.20
Volume
3,632,000
3,632,000
Avg. Vol
4,200,296
4,200,296
52-wk High
HK$2.55
HK$2.55
52-wk Low
HK$2.11
HK$2.11
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy says HY profit and total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders RMB1.02 billion<0579.HK>
Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd <0579.HK>: Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 was RMB6.74 billion, increased by 8.62% . HY profit and total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders RMB1.02 billion, increased by 6.30% . Says directors do not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Full Article